Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 51,550 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 848.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,550 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.21. The company had a trading volume of 94,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,327. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.05 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

