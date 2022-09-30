Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.9% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.81. 113,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,080. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

