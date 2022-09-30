Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,789 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,575 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.68. 105,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,453. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

