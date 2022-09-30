Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 12,179 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,132,000 after buying an additional 86,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $25.37. 48,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.34. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

