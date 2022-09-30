Belvedere Trading LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.09% of Eneti worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NETI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 43.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $94,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets started coverage on Eneti in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NETI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.69. 6,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $265.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.00. Eneti Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

