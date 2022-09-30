Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $283,000 in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.15% of The Taiwan Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 50.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The Taiwan Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

TWN stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. 13,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,982. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

The Taiwan Fund Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.