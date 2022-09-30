Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New $739,000 Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 82,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

YMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 173,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of -1.07. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

