Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases 28,543 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $55.93. 2,371,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,448,756. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

