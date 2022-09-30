Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 12,993 Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.57. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

