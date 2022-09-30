BEPRO Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.13 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $246,455.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network’s launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BEPRO Network is early.betprotocol.com. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Bepro Network Protocol is a decentralized marketplace and system that connects developers with operators or anyone looking to build open-source development repositories.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Bepro Network Protocol is a decentralized marketplace and system that connects developers with operators or anyone looking to build open-source development repositories."

