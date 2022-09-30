Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG)

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,268 ($15.32) to GBX 1,118 ($13.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Auction Technology Group Stock Performance

LON ATG traded up GBX 34 ($0.41) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 712 ($8.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £858.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,866.67. Auction Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 636 ($7.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,588 ($19.19). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 866.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 923.20.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

