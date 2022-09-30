Berenberg Bank Trims Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Target Price to GBX 2,200

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JMAT. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,248.57 ($27.17).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 2.1 %

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,821.50 ($22.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,052.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,038.60. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2,986.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89).

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

About Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($25.77) per share, with a total value of £383.94 ($463.92). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54 shares of company stock valued at $111,705.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

