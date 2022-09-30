Berenberg Bank Trims Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Target Price to GBX 2,200

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JMAT. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,248.57 ($27.17).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 2.1 %

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,821.50 ($22.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,052.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,038.60. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2,986.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89).

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($25.77) per share, with a total value of £383.94 ($463.92). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54 shares of company stock valued at $111,705.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

