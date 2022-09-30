Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Down 1.9%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.56 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Approximately 1,449,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,175,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bidstack Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Bidstack Group alerts:

Bidstack Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £24.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Bidstack Group Company Profile

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.