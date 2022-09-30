Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Position Increased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Bilibili makes up about 3.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Bilibili worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,292 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 880,474 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bilibili by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 481,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. 67,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,645. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.