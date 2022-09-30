BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
BioLineRx Stock Performance
BLRX opened at $0.90 on Monday. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $42.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.83.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
