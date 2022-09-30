bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $78.06

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.06 and last traded at $78.36, with a volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average of $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

