Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 54.2% in September

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Down 7.3 %

OTCMKTS:BNET traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,707. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Bion Environmental Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

