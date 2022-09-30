Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Market Cap Hits $501,257.10

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00013385 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $501,257.10 and $335.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003940 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 189,918 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. Telegram | Reddit “

