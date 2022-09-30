Bitrue Coin (BTR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.80 Million

Bitrue Coin (BTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,304.35 or 1.00033792 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065809 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00082676 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

BTR is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 801,307,097 coins and its circulating supply is 131,421,228 coins. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

