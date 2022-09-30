Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 60,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 334,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
The firm has a market cap of $61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.
