Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 60,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 334,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $144,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.