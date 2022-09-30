Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. 60,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 334,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.13.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.
