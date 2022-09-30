Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTXGet Rating) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. 60,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 334,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

