Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. 60,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 334,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

