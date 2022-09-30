BlackCoin (BLK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $865,763.00

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $865,763.00 and $177.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032896 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000346 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,634,711 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.co. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

