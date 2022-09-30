BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $85,000.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $10.41 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.