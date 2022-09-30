BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $10.41 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

