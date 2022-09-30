Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan Sells 994 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $23,736.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

BXMT stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,549. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 191,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,428 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

