BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,885. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 431,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

