Bondly Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bondly Profile

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

