Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Down to $59.68

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.68, but opened at $57.11. Boot Barn shares last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 2,803 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $24,268,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

