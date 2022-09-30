Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Down to $59.68

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.68, but opened at $57.11. Boot Barn shares last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 2,803 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.
Boot Barn Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $24,268,000.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Read More
