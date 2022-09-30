botXcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9,890.00 (BOTX)

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $9,890.00 and approximately $13,738.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin’s launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

