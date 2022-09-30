BP (LON:BP) Price Target Cut to GBX 520 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 547.43 ($6.61).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 432.05 ($5.22) on Monday. BP has a one year low of GBX 310.53 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 469.60 ($5.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 433.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 410.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is -25.17%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 98 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £379.26 ($458.26). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £81,200 ($98,115.03). Insiders have bought a total of 20,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,633 in the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

