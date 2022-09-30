Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.79–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $347.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.83 million. Braze also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRZE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Braze Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,764. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 110,650 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,764,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 736,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,067,500.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 736,947 shares of company stock valued at $25,647,144 and have sold 150,022 shares valued at $6,488,292. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

