Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €60.28 ($61.51) and last traded at €60.34 ($61.57). Approximately 401,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €61.78 ($63.04).

Brenntag Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.74.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

