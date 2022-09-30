Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 196.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $58.01 during midday trading on Friday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

