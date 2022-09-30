Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 196.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $58.01 during midday trading on Friday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75.
About Brenntag
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.