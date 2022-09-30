Brokerages Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Target Price at $33.50

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at 2seventy bio

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $89,248.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,861,336.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $67,386.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $89,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,336.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,907 shares of company stock valued at $359,336. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2seventy bio Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $20,975,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $14.06 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $0.06. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 100.76% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

