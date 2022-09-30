Brokerages Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Price Target at C$5.54

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on AT. Roth Capital lowered their target price on AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

AcuityAds Trading Down 4.4 %

TSE:AT opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.30. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$2.19 and a 12 month high of C$8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.96 million and a PE ratio of 60.00.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.80 million. Research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

