Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target at C$104.75

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$104.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NA. Barclays dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.2 %

NA opened at C$86.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.34. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.38 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 2,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,583,980.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

