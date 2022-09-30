Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Price Target at $156.69

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.69.

SI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 5.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1,196.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

SI opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.07. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

