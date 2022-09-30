Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $170.90

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

