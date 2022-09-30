Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Down 5.9%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.29. 2,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,625,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

