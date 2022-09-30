Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded at TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,199,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,329,000 after acquiring an additional 618,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426,901 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,640 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,102 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

