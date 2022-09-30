Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,855.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,855 ($22.41) and last traded at GBX 1,854.72 ($22.41), with a volume of 31113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,975 ($23.86).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £300.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1,371.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,193.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,271.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Brooks Macdonald Group
In related news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,125 ($25.68), for a total transaction of £8,542.50 ($10,322.02).
About Brooks Macdonald Group
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
