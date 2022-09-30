BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,550.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,517,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $14,950.00.

On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $14,700.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

BFI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 34,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,870. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.29. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 143.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $67,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

