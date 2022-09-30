Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) One Day Volume Hits $33,546.00

Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Butterfly Protocol has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $33,546.00 worth of Butterfly Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Butterfly Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Butterfly Protocol has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Butterfly Protocol

Butterfly Protocol’s launch date was January 26th, 2021. Butterfly Protocol’s total supply is 97,706,960 coins. Butterfly Protocol’s official Twitter account is @butterflyproto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Butterfly Protocol is www.butterflyprotocol.io.

Butterfly Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Butterfly’s vision is to establish a new era in domain name creation and ownership with the end goal being to create the future of the decentralized Internet for online users. Today, websites are constantly being blocked by hostile state actors. With Butterfly, the users' name lives on the blockchain forever and can't be taken down. The Butterfly Protocol takes control back from centralized authorities and gives it to the people who own the names. When someone acquires a domain name within the Butterfly Protocol, they own it forever or can sell it, lease it or give it away. But that is their choice.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Butterfly Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Butterfly Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Butterfly Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

