Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,900 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 936,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,223.8 days.

Buzzi Unicem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUF remained flat at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

