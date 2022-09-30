C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after buying an additional 397,354 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,433,000 after buying an additional 91,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,338,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,044,000 after buying an additional 29,291 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. 36,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,579. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

