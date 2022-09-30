Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Down 15.3%

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating) were down 15.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 107,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 90,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17.

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

