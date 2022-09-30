CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) is Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. CACI International comprises about 3.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $18,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,727. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.14.

Insider Activity at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.86.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

