Cadence Bank NA Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1,322.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 129,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

