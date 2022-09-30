Cadence Bank NA Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.4% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

