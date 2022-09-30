Cadence Bank NA Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $214.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

