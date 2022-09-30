Cadence Bank NA Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.04. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.